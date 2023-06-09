Quartararo: goodbye with manager Mahe

The absence of Eric Mahemanager of Fabio Quartararo, at Mugello did not go unnoticed and it is not accidental. As reported by the newspaper AutosportIndeed, El Diablo and the French manager broke off a relationship that had lasted since 2016. Mahe took Quartararo to Moto2 in 2017 with the Pons team and then to Speed ​​Up in 2018. He signed the masterpiece between spring and summer of that year. El Diablo, who arrived in Moto3 with the new Marquez label, but got lost after the stormy separation from the Monlau team managed by Emilio Alzamora, exploded in Moto2 in mid-season in 2018, winning in Barcelona and finishing second in Assen in the following round.

At that moment the Petronas team was planning its landing in MotoGP in 2019 and the definitive no by Dani Pedrosa the courtship of Johan Stigefelt opened the doors to the Quartararo solution and Mahe was very quick to exploit this opportunity. In fact, when Quartararo was put in contact with Petronas, he was convinced he was negotiating for a saddle in Moto2, not in the premier class.

In 2019 in MotoGP Quartararo was immediately very fast in Qatar, finding himself betrayed by his Yamaha on the starting grid. In Jerez he signed the pole position which is still the youngest in the history of the premier class. His first victory came the following year, with a title that faded away when it already seemed within reach Quartararo then hit the mark the year following his first season as an official Yamaha rider.

The renewal until 2024 with the house of Iwata

Together with Mahe Quartararo in 2022 he signed a two-year renewal with Yamaha with top rider figures. The millions collected – second only to those guaranteed by Honda to Marc Marquez – are not sufficient to compensate, however, a technical condition of absolute non-competitiveness also certified by today in which Quartararo, although he was betrayed by the final yellow flag, did not seem in to enter the top-10 after the second best time in PL1. In 2024 Quartararo will be able to negotiate with other manufacturers in search of a more competitive bike compared to an M1 in serious trouble.