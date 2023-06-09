In his last fast lap attempt. Marc Marquez finished at the top of the timesheets after benefiting from the reference from Maverick Vinales, who finished behind him. However, there were still several minutes left before the end of the session, so many riders improved both times.

In the end, the Honda rider finished eighth less than three tenths from Pecco Bagnaia, the fastest of all, while Maverick Vinales remained out of the top 10 by just 11 thousandths, a margin that separates him from Luca Marini, tenth. The Aprilia rider made it clear that he doesn’t intend to let the episode happen again on Saturday. “I don’t care if Marquez follows me, but I’ll cut the gas on Saturday. Whoever gets behind will be scared, because I’ll hang on to the brakes, I assure you. I’m not kidding,” anticipated the Spaniard.

As was to be expected, Marquez also provided his point of view to the journalists who asked him if the strategy he has been implementing lately in important moments is based on the search for good driving forces that allow him to compensate for the shortcomings of his motorcycle.

“On the track you have to be selfish and think about yourself. I understand that some get angry, because it makes you angry. When they did it to me, it gave me impotence. I’m sorry to hear that Maverick was left out of Q2 ”, acknowledged Marquez, who once again made an incredible save from a difficult day on a track where he has only won once in MotoGP (in 2014) and is not among the favorites of he.

The rider from Cervera, who rode two bikes fitted with the Kalex chassis, stated that, according to his criteria, too many elements were tested today and he plans to correct this on Saturday. “This time, everything we tried didn’t come out as we expected. I think we tried too many things. Tomorrow we will start the weekend again ”, pointed out the Catalan, who on this track felt the weak points of the new chassis more than he had already started to feel in France.

“When I tested this new chassis at Le Mans I noticed some weaknesses in some corners, specifically the long ones. There are several on this trail. Perhaps it would be better to go back and make some comparisons with the old one”, warned the multiple world champion.

On the expectations of the grand prix, the #93 eliminates himself from the fight for the podium, although it is something he has done on several occasions in which he then obtained a noteworthy result. “My goal here is neither the win nor the podium, but finishing between fifth and tenth. We have to be honest,” concluded Marquez, who raced on Sunday a year ago after announcing on Saturday that he would undergo surgery on his right arm the following week.