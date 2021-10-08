The creator of the famous video game saga Yakuza, that is to say Toishiro Nagoshi, and the manufacturer of this series, Daisuke Sato, they decided to leave Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and terminate business relationships with SAW. The franchise has therefore lost two of its most significant names and will have to reinvent itself.

The news was given by those directly concerned, through a press release on the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio website. Nagoshi and Sato communicated:

From today a new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio was born where the series will continue to live. While I don’t know for sure what they will create, I believe the new generation will further improve the foundation we have built over the years and deliver great games to the world. To achieve this, they too must continue to learn, challenge and grow. I ask you to continue supporting the firm’s efforts.

Sato also stated “I believe the studio has the power to not only continue the Yakuza series but also take this momentum to the next level. The talented staff in the studio are very capable of accomplishing this, which is why I can confidently leave everything to their care. “

We don’t know what to expect from new path that will take a much loved saga like that of Yakuza, but from what the two former members of RGG Studio said it will be the series Judgment to maintain an action footprint in the gameplay. While the historical saga of this study will continue along the lines of the seventh chapter, that is, it will present itself with a turn-based combat system, just as we have seen in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

Nagoshi and Hosogawa they stated in an interview with IGN:

The Yakuza series has become a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the years, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated enough resources and knowledge to be able to make action titles that don’t require much effort to appreciate. We therefore decided that we should leave our typical style of action gameplay to Lost Judgment.

The latest released title developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is Lost Judgment, followed by the much appreciated Judgment. The title has an action gameplay and as the protagonist sees the player take on the role of the detective again Takayuki Yagami.

Though Yakuza And Judgment were produced by the same studio, it is official that there will be no crossover between the two series. We talk about it in our in-depth analysis.