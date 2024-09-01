After the announcement of Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switchthere has been no information about its physical version, because in fact it seems that this is not planned, with the game that, at the moment, should arrive digital only on the Nintendo console.
Sega’s official message, published these days on X, actually announces the game only through Nintendo eShop, setting the price at $19.99 on the Nintendo console but with no reference to a possible physical version on cartridge.
A further clarification on this front comes from the same message in the original Japanese version from the RGG team, which seems to be more clear-cut than the English version.
A message seems to exclude the physical edition, for now
While the translation may be open to different interpretations, in addition to the reference to the release date and price, in this case there is a third point, which specifies that Yakuza Kiwami is only planned as a digital downloadable version.
This is a somewhat unusual choice, considering a title of this magnitude on a Nintendo console in particular, which is always very inclined towards games in physical format, which remain a very significant part of the overall sales on this platform.
It is not certain that the issue will not be changed in the future: as happens in several cases, it is possible that external companies such as Limited Run Games may decide to directly handle the production and distribution of the game in physical format, so we await any developments on the matter.
Yakuza Kiwami was announced for Nintendo Switch during the recent Nintendo Direct and will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24th of this year, after already being released on other platforms.
