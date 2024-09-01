After the announcement of Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switchthere has been no information about its physical version, because in fact it seems that this is not planned, with the game that, at the moment, should arrive digital only on the Nintendo console.

Sega’s official message, published these days on X, actually announces the game only through Nintendo eShop, setting the price at $19.99 on the Nintendo console but with no reference to a possible physical version on cartridge.

A further clarification on this front comes from the same message in the original Japanese version from the RGG team, which seems to be more clear-cut than the English version.