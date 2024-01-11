Doc – In your hands 3: where we were, plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

From Thursday 11 January 2024 at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, Doc – In your hands 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series with Luca Argentero in the role of Andrea Fanti, doctor of the Ambrosiano Polyclinic. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Where were we

The second season of Doc – In Your Hands was one of the most dramatic of the entire series. Not only because it was set in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because, during its broadcast, we had to say goodbye to three important characters (including Alba), who died from Covid-19 or for other reasons.

But where were we? In the last episode of the second season Andrea Fanti is about to return to being the head doctor again, but Caruso, the administrative director of the structure, who does not tolerate his methods, reveals to everyone that Doc is responsible for the death of Lorenzo Lazzarini. Fanti, who is suspended, decides to hide the truth, namely that it was his daughter Carolina, at Lorenzo's explicit request, who gave the oxygen tank to Clara, a lady who was about to asphyxiate. Her goal is to protect her daughter, but when Carolina finds out, she doesn't take it well.

Shortly after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, life in hospital resumes as normal, but a bacterium attacks Riccardo and Alba, who are hospitalized following some respiratory problems. Riccardo recovers, while unfortunately Alba suffers liver poisoning. The doctor, feeling her end approaching, says goodbye to her colleagues, then closes her eyes forever and dies. Carolina, still filled with guilt over Lorenzo's death, decides to confess the whole truth. Giulia, understanding her situation, decides to help the young doctor leave everything behind her.

Finally, Andrea Fanti prepares to face a trial for manslaughter, but Agnese and Cecilia, eager to help him, begin to investigate Caruso. Digging deeper, they discover that the administrative director, during the Covid-19 pandemic, had decided to cut the supply of oxygen cylinders. Caruso is then taken away by the police, the charges against Andrea Fanti are dropped and he can resume his position as head physician.

Plot

Andrea Fanti continues to direct the Internal Medicine department at the Ambrosiano Polyclinic with determination, supported by his close-knit and reliable team of doctors: Giulia, Riccardo, Damiano and all the others. At the same time, the department is enriched with the arrival of three promising residents: Federico, Martina and Lin. Also in the third season the story intertwines the private stories of the doctors with those of the hospital patients, always highlighting the importance of listening and dedication to the well-being of others. With the emergence of a memory attributable to the twelve years of black hole of his amnesia, the protagonist's life could take an unexpected turn. Is Andrea's memory perhaps returning? Doc's life and those of those around him could be shaken up.

Doc – In your hands 3: the cast

We have seen the plot of Doc – In your hands 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luca Argentero: Andre Fanti

Matilde Gioli: Giulia Giordano

Pierpaolo Spollon: Riccardo Bonvegna

Sara Lazzaro: Agnese Tiberi

Giovanni Scifoni: Enrico Sandri

Elisa Di Eusanio: Teresa Maraldi

Marco Rossetti: Damiano Cesconi

Giacomo Giorgio: Federico Lentini

Laura Cravedi: Martina Cravelli

Elisa Wong: Lin Wang

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Doc – In your hands 3 on Rai 1? In total, eight episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 16 episodes). The premiere will air on Thursday 11 January 2024; the eighth and final Thursday 7 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 11 January 2024

Second episode: Thursday 18 January 2024

Third episode: Thursday 25 January 2024

Fourth episode: Thursday 1 February 2024

PAUSE FOR SANREMO 2024

Fifth episode: Thursday 15 February 2024

Sixth episode: Thursday 22 February 2024

Seventh episode: Thursday 29 February 2024

Eighth episode: Thursday 7 March 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to see Doc – In your hands 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.