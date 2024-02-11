The Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia He finds himself in the eye of the storm for driving his car with his cell phone in his hand. The artist has received a wave of criticism on social networks for her behavior while she was behind the wheel. This controversy occurs in the middle of the salsa singer's debut as host of the program 'Al sixth day'. Next, we will tell you how the events involving the 'Acaríciame' interpreter took place.

Why did Yahaira Plasencia receive a wave of criticism online?

Singer Yahaira Plasencia She used her Instagram account to show her followers how she was preparing to record a promotional video in which she announced her debut as host of the program. 'On the sixth day'.

However, the clip became the center of criticism, since he is seen driving his car with his cell phone in his hand, which is considered a Serious offense.

“Irresponsibility behind the wheel then causes accidents,” “Isn't that a ballot?”, “How are you going to talk while looking at your cell phone… Example above all”, “Don't normalize driving and being on the phone! For everyone's safety!”, “I like you Yahaira, but If the authorities see this, I hope you get a good fine and learn that by driving like that, you put the population at risk,” were some comments from the netizens.

How was Yahaira Plasencia's debut in 'Al sixth day'?

Singer Yahaira Plasencia debuted as host of the program 'On the sixth day'last Saturday, February 10, on the Panamericana TV signal.

“Let's let go of our nerves a little, because I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie to you. Up DJ! We're starting now with 'On the Sixth Day', summer season… I want to thank God because he always fills me with many blessings. To my parents, who are with me through thick and thin. To Panamericana, my new home, I am happy to be part of this big family…” said the sauceboat In the beginning.

After that, the Peruvian interpreter clarified that she passed a casting to take over the Panamericana TV space. “I did it and I know that many television figures also went through it, but they gave me a guideline. I studied, I prepared, I rehearsed… For those who don't trust me, I promise to surprise you because I am here to entertain, because this is a current affairs program,” he added.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say after being replaced by Yahaira Plasencia in 'Al sixth day'?

Monica Cabrejos decided to speak out after Panamericana TV announced that Yahaira Plasencia would replace her as host of 'Al Segundo Día'. “I can't speak, my religion doesn't allow it. “When you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything.”were the words of the also former model.

Mónica Cabrejos breaks her silence about Yahaira Plasencia's hosting in 'Al sixth day'. Photo: LR composition/Diffusion/Instagram/Yahaira Plasencia

