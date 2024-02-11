The vast international aid package from the United States, which also includes 60 billion dollars for Ukraine, was approved with a vote that finally broke the “procedural” stalemate in the Senate, even though opposition from Republicans right-wing could still prevent it from becoming law. The upper house, which has a very narrow democratic majority, managed with today's vote to break the stalemate over the bill. The final pass is now scheduled for the middle of next week.

«NATO remains ready and able to defend all allies, any attack on NATO will have a strong and united response». Thus the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg responded to the new statements of the Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, who threatened to encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not respect their financial commitments. “Any statement that allies will not defend each other undermines our entire security, including that of the United States,” Stoltenberg said in a statement, “and puts American and European soldiers at even greater risk. I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the United States will remain a strong and committed NATO ally.”

Meanwhile, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 395,200 Russian servicemen were killed in battle in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 11, 2024, including 930 in the last 24 hours alone. Ukrinform reports this, citing a post on Facebook by the Ukrainian General Staff.