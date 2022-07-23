yahaira plasencia and Sergio George have generated interest in the Puerto Rican press due to strong rumors of an alleged romance between them. The program “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast images of a press conference given by the salsa singer and the American music producer during her stay in that country for the Youth Awards 2022which took place in that country.

Let us remember that Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George have been working together for several years. Both have released songs like “Cobarde”, “Y le didi no” and, recently, “La singer”. On one occasion, the Peruvian salsa artist said that it was the renowned musician who first contacted her to offer her services as a producer, because he was captivated by her talent.

Now it seems that this closeness between the popular “Queen of Totó” and the American is causing suspicion for a possible love relationship. Therefore, they decided to respond to the press.

The response of Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George

“Is it true that there is a romance between you and the teacher?” They asked Yahaira Plasencia, while she was accompanied by Sergio George on stage. “Hopefully,” he replied, which caused the Peruvian sauce boat to laugh.

“Nerd, No. A lot has been said, but no.” the young singer answered bluntly. This statement surprised the host Magaly Medina because there were no such rumors in Peru.

Then, the self-styled “Patrona” clarified what kind of relationship she has with her co-worker. “We have been working hard for three years and I have learned so much from Sergio…, from his discipline, his experience, his career,” she said.

Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George at the 2022 Youth Awards

Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George They walked the red carpet of the Premios Juventud 2022 and answered some questions from well-known foreign media, such as People magazine in Spanish and the Univision channel.