The 2022 of the IndyCar starts with the sad news of the disappearance of Carl Horton, died at the age of 87 after a life dedicated to improving standard medical care in the top American open-wheel series. Born in Michigan in 1933, he laid the foundations, in the early 1980s, for the creation of the Horton Safety Team – now known as AMR Safety Team – which revolutionized the use of rescue means and practices on the track that did not exist before his arrival. Thanks to him, starting from the CART era up to the present day, a highly qualified staff of doctors and firefighters always present during the race weekends, ready to intervene promptly on the places of accidents – from the most harmless to the most serious – with ambulances and vehicles fully equipped for extinguishing fires. In this way, the pilots could and can count on the assistance of this team, with some of them having survived serious impacts also thanks to the intervention of this real ‘guardian angel’ of IndyCar over the last forty years.

Among the direct testimonies that most underline Horton’s work and dedication in this particular and delicate sector there is also Terry Trammel, famous doctor of the series belonging to the AMR Safety Team: “In addition to the trucks we had available to deal with emergencies – commented – we had four ambulances completely at our disposal for all interventions. Now it is perfectly normal to see the emergency vehicles, but it was really unusual back then. As the years went by, the team got bigger and bigger, and Carl saw this expansion. At that point, he made a fifth vehicle available for us: it was one of the first mobile trauma centers, like a mobile emergency room, and it only had a bed. We then moved on to another half with two beds in the back. I have never had so many tools available, not even in the operating room of a hospital. As soon as Carl saw us in trouble in managing the means, he found something bigger. He built everything with his own money. I worked a lot with him and Dr. Steve Olvey – he concluded – and gave us carte blanche on what our needs were, always getting everything we asked for. He put a lot of effort into providing rescue services on the track and trucks, making sure we had all the latest and greatest tools “. Carl Horton leaves behind a wife and four children, in addition to the memory of the one who introduced and constantly improved the medical service in all IndyCar racetracks.