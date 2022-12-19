Yahaira Plasencia was invited to Gisela Valcárcel’s Christmas special, “La gran noche de Navidad”, to be part of a sharing with ‘Señito’ and the finalists of the last season of “El gran show”. The salsa was one of the main artists of the night and for this reason she was going to present a song, however, prior to that they reminded her of her beginnings on TV and even her precarious childhood, which led to her decompensating on stage having to postpone your show.

Minutes later, he rewarded himself and took the stage to sing his Christian song “Thank God,” which he wrote for his parents. It should be noted that Gisela Valcárcel had to approach her to encourage her and she can continue. “I apologize to the public, I come from difficult weeks. Apart from that I remembered a lot from my childhood, all the things that I have fought for my parents. We artists sometimes enter the stage broken from the inside, people don’t know it, but it’s part of (our work)”, Yahaira explained at the end.