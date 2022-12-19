Natural disaster | Surprise deal: A third of the Earth’s surface will be protected – also applies to Finland

The goal of the agreement is to stop the destruction of nature by 2030.

of the UN at the nature meeting in Montreal, Canada, a historic agreement has been reached in the morning Finnish time and in the middle of the night local time.

The agreement includes the previously considered most important goal that all countries protect in some way 30 percent of their land and sea areas by 2030.

“Yes, this is a good deal. It has numerical goals and ambition. A good global agreement”, says the chairman of the Finnish nature panel Janne Kotiaho.

It is not about strict protection that would prevent all economic activity.

In addition, there will be another 30 percent restoration target for weakened areas.

“Those two values ​​are the biggest achievements,” says Kotiaho.

The contract the goal is to stop the loss of nature by 2030.

The meeting was chaired by China. On Sunday morning, China submitted a basic proposal, which was studied by the delegations throughout the day.

During the day, China held negotiations with various countries and finally the plenary session did not start until half past three in the morning local time.

According to Kotiaho, the joy in the hall broke when the mallet finally hit the table. The agreement was accepted by more than 190 signatory countries of the UN Biodiversity Convention. Unanimity was required for the agreement.

of the EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius tweeted immediately after reaching the agreement that “tonight we made history”.

In his first comment, he also brought up the numbers 30 and 30, i.e. the percentages of protection and restoration goals.

The main idea of ​​the meeting was to find clearly measurable, numerical goals for taming the loss of nature, and we succeeded in that.

Attempts have been made to stop the global loss of nature by the UN agreement first by 2010 and then by 2020, but the goals have failed. The implementation of the protection has been incomplete partly due to the vagueness of the goals.

That’s why the Kunming-Monteral agreement had a lot of expectations.

He called the agreement the Kunming-Montreal agreement, because the first part of the meeting was organized last year in Kunming, the home ground of the Chinese presidency.

The final part of the meeting was moved to Montreal due to China’s corona restrictions.

In short, extinction means the decline of life on Earth.

Loss of nature is the loss and decline of species and habitats. The most dramatic examples of this are species extinctions.

According to UN estimates, around one million species are threatened with extinction.

According to scientists, the sixth wave of extinction in the history of the earth is underway, which is caused by humans.

Humans cause loss of nature in five ways: 1) destruction and weakening of habitats 2) direct exploitation of species, i.e. excessive logging and overfishing 3) climate change 4) pollution 5) spread of harmful alien species.

Attempts were made to stop the global loss of nature by UN agreements first by 2010 and then by 2020, but they failed.

Deforestation also happens in Finland, and the list of reasons is the same as globally.

The meeting the most important decision document can be found in more detail behind this link.

The document contains 23 concrete action goals to stop the loss of nature.

The conservation and restoration goals mentioned by Kotiaho are right at the top of the list. The protection goal is formulated in one breathtakingly long sentence, which also takes into account the rights of indigenous peoples.

The indigenous peoples’ concern has been that the 30 percent conservation goal unfairly targets their lands, where there is still a lot of natural diversity left.

The wording of the protection clause also states that the economic use of natural resources in these areas must be “fully compatible” with the protection goal itself.

Read more: Podcast: Man Conquered the Earth

Read more: Can the loss of nature still be stopped?

Also the environmental organization WWF praises the agreement reached.

HS reached the organization’s program director on the spot Anne Tarvainenwho said he was “relieved and happy” about the settlement.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of conservation history,” he says after keeping watch over Montreal at night. In the end, Tarvainen was surprised that the agreement became so ambitious. “I was already having nightmares that China would bring a completely watered-down version to the table.”

However, that did not happen. The agreement largely corresponds to the level of ambition pursued by Finland and the EU.

According to WWF’s press release on the agreement, “accepting the conservation goal is a victory for both nature and people”. The organization also praised the fact that the agreement recognizes the connection between the climate crisis and nature loss: climate change cannot be combated without the carbon sinks provided by healthy ecosystems.

Tarvainen also counts as an achievement the fact that the big upper goal went through without weakening: the countries not only agreed to stop the loss of nature by 2030, but also to change the direction for the better after that year.

We want to start improving the state of nature. According to Tarvainen, Finland liked that “halt and reverse” – goal presented in all possible contexts. Finland’s chief negotiator in Montreal was an environmental advisor Marina von Weissenberg.

According to Tarvainen, Finland also played a part in the fact that the goals included the need to reduce overconsumption and the idea of ​​an ecological footprint. Today, a large part of the nature loss in poor countries is caused by consumption in rich countries.

Goal number 16 commits to halving food waste and “significantly reducing” overconsumption.

“We only have one globe, and we have to give room for others to develop as well,” says Tarvainen.

The biggest point of contention In Montreal, it was related to the financing of nature conservation work in developing countries. “There were moments when I thought that this is where this will end,” says Tarvainen.

Ultimately, the agreement recommends $200 billion in annual wildlife funding “from all sources.” This means that loans and private sector initiatives can also be involved.

However, the amount of direct aid paid to developing countries would be only one-tenth of that figure, which was disappointing for developing countries.

In addition, a numerical goal for reducing environmentally harmful government subsidies was agreed upon. They want to reduce them by 500 billion US dollars annually worldwide, starting with all the most harmful subsidies.