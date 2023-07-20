In an energetic tour of the state of Morelos, the candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the Broad Front of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez, faced the accusations of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and he spoke in favor of the defense of banking secrecy and the tax code by businessmen.

Xóchitl Gálvez challenges AMLO

With courage and firmness, Xóchitl Gálvez challenged President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to investigate herassuring that he would not find anything compromising. “Make it good for me that I have a thousand 400 millionhow can you see that they have no fucking idea, they have never created a job”, he expressed vehemently before the businessmen during a morning meeting in Morelos.

Later, in a press conference, the candidate called on businessmen to come out in defense of bank secrecy and the tax code, urging them to join forces to support her candidacy. However, she acknowledged that she understands the fear that many people feel towards the president, but affirmed that she is not afraid due to her courage and her clean record, without having carried out illegal or improper actions.

Before the meeting with businessmen, Gálvez held a meeting with the Bishop of Cuernavaca, Ramón Castro, where he praised the courage of the prelate for leading a walk for peace. During the meeting, Gálvez expressed his concern about the alarming situation of gender violence and extortion in the state of Morelos, questioning the inaction of the local government in this regard.

In the meeting with the businessmen, representatives of various sectors such as transportation, construction, the restaurant industry and merchants, among others, were present. Prominent political figures also attended, including the wife of former Governor Marco Adame, Mayela Alemán, who expressed her aspirations for governor, and Jorge Messeguer Guillén, former Secretary of Government and Transportation under the administration of Graco Ramírez. In addition, the PRI member Vinicio Limón, former leader of the CTM in Morelos, was also present at the meeting.

Xóchitl Gálvez asks to cancel the march

During his visit as part of his unofficial campaign tour, where he sought to collect the 150,000 signatures necessary for his participation in the electoral process for the 2024 elections, Gálvez asked the Law and Democracy organization to suspend the mobilization scheduled for Sunday, alleging the risk that it would be labeled as an early campaign act or possible infiltrations and provocations.

Despite the favorable polls that place her as one of the main contenders, the senator also avoided asking other candidates to withdraw from the process, arguing that everyone is necessary in this context. “I respect them and I know that they have worked to have a place,” she said.

Xóchitl Gálvez remains firm on her path to the presidency in 2024, facing accusations and challenging those who question her, especially President López Obrador with his constant attacks in La Mañanera, despite the INE’s restriction on speaking about electoral issues.