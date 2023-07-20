Red Bull is in pursuit of yet another record, hunting for that magical number of twelve consecutive victories, including last season’s success in Abu Dhabi, which would allow the team to enter even more in the history books of the sport.

“I honestly don’t think about it. I just come to the track and try to win, I don’t come here thinking I’m going to win twelve races in a row. If we win, we will break that record, but the important thing is to win,” Verstappen immediately said when asked how significant it was to achieve another historic result. It’s no secret that the Dutchman isn’t the driver most tied to statistics, although he’s not immune to the charm of numbers in the history of Formula 1.

However, beyond the classic predictions on the quality of the RB19 on the Magyar track, at the beginning of this weekend attention was focused on the other half of the brand linked to Red Bull, or AlphaTauri. In fact, starting this weekend on the AT04 there will no longer be Nyck De Vries, but Daniel Ricciardo, with a return that leaves great curiosity to understand what level of him will be on the track after two difficult years in McLaren.

Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen has already had the opportunity to speak with the Australian, with whom he has an excellent relationship, arguing that he would also be open to having him back as a teammate in the future should a place become available: “I already spoke to Daniel last week, I saw that he is very happy. At Silverstone he got to drive our car [la RB19]but in general it’s nice to have him back on the grid, in our family”, explained the Dutchman in the Hungarian GP press conference.

“I never actually wanted him to leave! In general we have a good relationship, if Daniel has the opportunity to return to Red Bull, everything is open for him,” Verstappen added when asked if he would welcome Ricciardo with open arms in case of a return to Red Bull.

If one part of the story sees the smile of the Perth driver as the absolute protagonist, on the other one thinks also of Nyck De Vries, who saw his experience in AlphaTauri come to an end after only ten races. “Clearly, on the other hand I feel sorry for Nyck, it’s sad to see him go, but that’s how this sport works. But we have to move forward, there are so many opportunities outside of Formula 1, I’m sure he will get back on his feet ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It’s a difficult decision, but if it had already been taken, I don’t think much changes when the change occurs. Nyck is an excellent driver, he proved it in every single category he took part in. Also, when the car is complex to drive, particularly with this new generation of cars, when you’re a rookie, I think they’re difficult to understand. Then the car is certainly not the most competitive of the lot”.

“All of this made the situation more complex and sometimes you need those two-three moments where you can shine by picking up a couple of points. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen and the team wanted to change something. But that’s part of F1, sometimes you come at the wrong time and it doesn’t work. Everyone thinks that if you don’t do well in Formula 1, it’s all over, but there are many other categories in which to have a great career, I spoke to him last week and I know he already has good opportunities,” said Verstappen when asked about his compatriot’s opinion, underlining how he already has chances outside the premier open-wheel category. In fact, the Formula E teams would have already set their sights on him, but in the background there is also a possible return to Endurance racing.

Putting aside the Ricciardo chapter, Red Bull showed up in Hungary with a substantial package of updates, not yet fully revealed. For now we have only seen an even more tapered inlet of the radiators, which leaves more space for the undercut underneath, with a greater flow of air towards the rear of the car: “Normally they make the car faster, but they are also visually beautiful!” joked Verstappen.

Part of the new package introduced by Red Bull for the Hungarian GP. Note the completely modified radiator intakes. Photo by: George Piola

“These updates have been planned since January. From this point of view, it is nothing new. Of course, the team is already working on next year’s car, but it’s not like we’ve suddenly focused more on these updates. The plan was put into effect for the entire season.

According to the Dutchman, the Magyar one won’t be the best track due to the characteristics of the RB19, which instead prefers medium-high speed bends. However, this does not mean that the strong point of this car is that of being able to guarantee good performance in any condition, an aspect where the opponents suffer instead: “Yes, I think it is mainly due to the characteristics of our car. I don’t think we are the best team at the moment in terms of high downforce, but at all circuits we have the best package with the car as it is. But yeah, maximum downforce is always used here and the slow corners haven’t always been our strong point this year, but we’ll see.”