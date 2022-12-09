Something you are known for Square Enix it is for translating their videogames into different languages, that also includes some like German, French, Chineseuntil Spanish Castilian. However, something that is almost never taken into account is adding elements with Latin Spanish and it looks like that’s about to change with its core game series.

That’s right, a trailer for final fantasy 16 in which you can hear the characters speak in the local language, something that has never been seen in the franchise in Japan, nothing beyond the movies, but not in games. This is an achievement that is expected to be included in more series like Kingdom Hearts Or until Dragon Quest.

Here the video:

Remember that the game launches on June 22, 2023 in PS5 Y pc.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: It is a miracle that this has happened, hopefully the video game has enough support to be able to continue with the dubbing in more chapters of the franchise. Above all, I hope that one will be released for Kingdom Hearts with familiar voices.