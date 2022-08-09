Xoana Gonzalez was invited to the 10th episode of the YouTube program, “En tragos con Shirley Arica”, which premiered on August 7. There, the star of OnlyFans revealed who was her first outgoing as soon as she arrived in Peru. Her response motivated the Argentine model to later reveal other names of well-known reality boys with whom she once had something.

Xoana González and Mario Hart?

“It was a few kisses with Mario Hart” said Xoana González, 34, who arrived in Peru in 2013, as part of the second version of the “Golden Girls” of rustic.

“I can’t imagine Xoana with Mario”, commented Shirley Arica, about the pilot who just that same day, Sunday 7, announced the birth of his second son together with Korina Rivadeneira.

“No, it was Joshua (Ivanoff)”, the Argentine model was corrected and then added that there was a “string” of more names. “When I’m single, I dedicated myself to downloading dolls,” she commented.

What other reality boys did Xoana González date?

According to Xoana González, apart from Mario Hart and Israel Dreyfus, she also had something with Juan Pablo Bezada, who became known for participating in “This is war” and “Verano Extremo”.

Another name he mentioned was Benjamín Lukovski, also a former member of “EEG”, who left Peru in 2017 to forge a career as an actor and who was known to have participated in the film. ‘You Manques Me’ by Rodrigo Bellot.

Finally, Sebastián Lizarzaburu, current partner of the influencer Andrea San Martín, was the last one mentioned by Xoana González, who was married to Rodrigo Valle, former participant of “Welcome the afternoon”.

What happened between Xoana González and Renzo Spraggon?

Another point touched Xoana Gonzalez in the interview with Shirley Arica was her relationship with Renzo Spraggon, a former member of “Combate”. The romance between the two ended after the Argentine stripper confessed in “The Value of Truth” that he was with her to take advantage of her fame.

“It’s not that no one knows me, but being with her, despite the fact that I like her as a woman, more things can come out together. We both do the same thing (…) I saw you as a woman, the sentimental part is important and the work part too” he said at the time.

Xoana Gonzalez and Sebastian Lizarzaburu

Xoana González confirmed that she kissed Sebastián Lizarzaburu, previously the model had revealed that she was close to the boyfriend and father of Andrea San Martín’s daughter.

“Help me with karma so that it does not persecute me, download America TV GO in the cell phone applications and vote for option 20 so that Andrea San Martín gets out of sentence. And so I will be able to feel better, I am to blame, Andrea always reminds me of what happened in the bathroom many years ago, “said Xoana in a video published in 2017.

“It was a little kiss. And in my fantasies it was better”, ended the Argentine.