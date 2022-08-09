





Bars and restaurants have the best performance of the year in July, but the number of establishments with losses still worries, informed the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel).

The number of bars and restaurants that made a profit increased from 35% to 37% in July 2022 and those that ended the month with a loss fell from 29% to 26%.

Abrasel’s representative, José Camargo, said that the sector is optimistic for the coming months, but that the large number of establishments with losses and accumulated debts are still concerned.

Among the establishments that had losses in July, 75% of them point out that inflation is the main factor for the negative result.

On the other hand, the association estimates that the sector may hire up to 100,000 new workers by the end of the year, taking advantage of the World Cup and the Christmas and New Year parties.

Of the establishments surveyed, 35% said they expect to hire new employees in the future and 11% said they intend to lay off workers.

Abrasel’s research interviewed owners of 1,484 bars or restaurants throughout Brazil.

