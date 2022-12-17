xoana gonzalez She is still the queen of OnlyFans in Peru. This was demonstrated after her last appearance on the Magaly Medina program to give details of her plans for the future. In this context, what attracted the most attention was that Argentina announced the purchase of a second apartment in Lima thanks to the juicy economic profits it collects on said platform.

The model bought this new property in a pleasant area of ​​the Barranco district. The former member of “Combate” indicated that she wants to continue generating income and with the rental of this property she will be able to realize it.

Xoana González acquires a second apartment thanks to OnlyFans

Xoana González returned to Peru with her partner javier gonzalez to complete this purchase. The content creator specified that she is looking to open a new shelter for animals, just like she has in Argentina. This, to continue helping abandoned pets.

“I am very happy because I bought my second apartment. This is in Barranco. Thanks to OnlyFans, thanks to calateo. With our flows and the rent flow, we can now pay for a larger project”, indicated the model. “The idea is to put Magic Powder Lima version,” added her boyfriend.

Xoana assures that Fátima Segovia refused to collaborate for OnlyFans

xoana gonzalez It generated thousands of followers on OnlyFans, not only because of its explicit content, but also because of the collaborations it made. However, the request of the thousands of his followers was a meeting with Fátima Segovia, a model that he captivated with his material on said platform.

However, the former reality girl confirmed that the popular ‘Chuecona’ refused this proposal and will continue on her own. He ‘choteó’ me”, he specified for “Arriba mi gente” on November 12.

Xoana González thanks Olenka Zimmermann for her collaboration on OnlyFans

Xoana González has always kept innovating in terms of content on her OnlyFans and collaborations are no exception. And after Olenka Zimmermann’s announcement to venture into this area, the Argentine quickly called her to work together. This pleased the model and noted that she is preparing new material.

“I loved. A goddess. She surprised me a lot. The followers were superhot. Now that I am going to Peru in a few days, I have a collaboration with another goddess, who had also been asking for it a lot”, he indicated at the beginning of December.