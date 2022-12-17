the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes, 59 years old, declined the invitation of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to head the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, which will be recreated in the next government of the PT.

Josué had been invited by Lula on the morning of Wednesday (14.Dec.2022), when the two met at the hotel where the future head of the Executive is staying in Brasília. At the time, the businessman asked for time to think.

owner of Coteminasone of the largest textile companies in Brazil, Josué is the son of José Alencar (1931-2011), Lula’s deputy in the first 2 terms at the head of the Planalto (2003-2010). The former senator is often praised by the president-elect in his speeches.

The PT candidate was looking for someone from the industrial sector to lead the ministry in his 3rd term. The recreation of the folder was also mentioned in the campaign by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

With the decision of Josué Gomes, PT members must seek another name to head the ministry.

The businessman faces a crisis at Fiesp. On Thursday (15.Dec.2022), he announced the convening of an extraordinary meeting of associates for 16 January.

The decision reacts to an announcement that convened an assembly for the next Wednesday (21.Dec) to discuss the conduct of the president of the federation🇧🇷 The document had been signed by 86 of the 106 unions with voting power at Fiesp.

Dissatisfaction is part of the consequences of a conflict in recent months between industry leaders and Josué’s management, which began in 2021.

On October 21, representatives of 78 unions submitted a request to call an assembly to assess the continuity of the businessman in the presidency of the federation. The request was rejected by Josué at a board meeting. He claimed that there was a lack of justifications for the summons in the protocol document.

The meeting had a conflicting tone, including a formal complaint by members of the Women’s Superior Council against speeches by Synésio Batista, president of Sindibrinquedos, who supports Josué. Board members claim that Synésio would have been misogynistic in statements given during the meeting.

Among the complaints filed on Sunday (11.10), the unions presented 12 items with detailed justifications for calling the assembly, such as the appointment of advisors to the president with access to information and decision-making power. The directors allege that these functions should be the responsibility of directors or employees of Fiesp’s technical staff.

The unions also demand explanations about Josué’s signatures to manifestos in defense of democracy released during the month of July. The letter “In defense of Democracy and Justice” 🇧🇷full – 3 MB), organized by Fiesp itself, only 14% of the members of the federation joined.

There was an impression among leaders that the signatures represented veiled support for Lula’s presidential campaign.