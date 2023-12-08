Some days ago, The management of the Miss Universe pageant reported that Lupita Jones was leaving the position of director of the Mexico chapter and that Cynthia de la Vega would be the new leader of the contest in the Aztec country. Given this, the followers of Ximena Navarrete, the Mexican who was crowned Miss Universe in 2010, questioned her interest in the position.

The former director of Nuestra Belleza México, who won Miss Universe in 1991, Lupita Jones will continue to lead the national Mexicana Universal pageant, although he stopped directing Miss Universe Mexico a few days ago. This marks the close of a 30-year relationship with the international franchise, currently led by Anne Jakkaphong.

Regarding the changes in the organization of the beauty pageant, Ximena Navarrete was questioned by her followers. The 2010 Miss Universe did a question and answer session on Instagram, and one person asked her reasons for not replacing Lupita Jones as director of Miss Universe Mexico. Very calm and smiling, the young woman from Guadalajara, Jalisco, responded to the concerns of her audience.

The Mexican Ximena Navarrete was crowned Miss Universe in 2010, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Instagram @ximenanr

“Why didn’t I want to? The truth is that I have never wanted to. Since I won Miss Universe, many have asked me about this, if I wanted to take it, if I would like the franchise, if I would have wanted to be the director,” she said. the 35-year-old girl. “My goal was always to win Miss Universe and I think if I were national director I would be obsessed with making someone else win and I don’t have time for that right now,” she added.

“I think it is a job that requires a lot of presence and I At this moment I can’t because I am doing another type of work that is also very important.“said the beauty queen, who is focused on motherhood and caring for her children, Ximena and Juan Carlos Valladares Navarrete, the result of her marriage to businessman and politician Juan Carlos Valladares.

Ximena Navarrete talks about Lupita Jones



In the same question and answer session, the model expressed her respect for Lupita Jones and her career. “I have absolutely nothing to talk about, the only thing I can say and recognize is that Lupita She is a woman who for more than 30 years has created a platform, to my liking, based on integritywhich has allowed many women to achieve our dreams,” said Ximena Navarrete.

“For that reason and because she is the first Mexican Miss Universe, the first to achieve this title, she deserves my respect and I have nothing bad to say. If at any time I wanted to talk to her I did it directly., because I think that’s how things are done best. So I respect everyone and everyone who is dedicated to beauty pageants,” clarified the 2010 Miss Universe.