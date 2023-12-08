Come on FIA! Don’t be like that! Lewis Hamilton is angry and finds the FIA’s actions this week regarding “the Wolff issue” unacceptable.

It keeps everything and everyone busy this week! The FIA ​​did and yet did not act in response to a publication in an English monthly magazine about Toto and his wife Susie. These would exchange information among themselves that they were not allowed to exchange.

Toto works as a team boss at the Mercedes Formula 1 team and Susie lief works for Formula 1 itself. That seems ideal, because with so many days away from home each year, it is of course very practical if your wife travels with you. At someone else’s expense. Top.

Lewis Hamilton is angry

Multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton stands up for his boss and his wife. During the awards gala of the Automotive Federation in Baku, he lashed out at the FIA. A disappointing week, according to Lewis.

It is disappointing that our sport’s governing body is questioning the integrity of one of the greatest female leaders we have ever had. That was done without questions asked and without any evidence. It’s unacceptable. We read that LH44 is a real force to behold nu.nl

Discrimination card

Susie Wolff already pulled the discrimination card on Tuesday by insinuating that this is purely about misogyny. Lewis Hamilton also happens to know a lot about discrimination and racism, so he also has his say about this.

Hamilton, along with the rest of the sport, is fighting hard to improve diversity in the sport, but unfortunately certain individuals in the FIA ​​leadership apparently think differently and push back when others try to take a step forward.

Top man from Dubai

Perhaps it is not the best choice for women’s emancipation in masculine motorsport to appoint a top executive from an emirate like Dubai. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem himself did not attend the awards gala and his announced speech. He reportedly fell and suffered a concussion.

By the way, he is present in the capital of Azerbaijan, but does not respond to the Wolff issue. Very useful for him of course.

Sustainability

While Lewis was at it, he still had a point of criticism of the FIA. Because even though Hamilton thinks Baku is a fantastic city, the FIA ​​should also think more about sustainability as far as he is concerned. The FIA ​​is based in Paris and now everyone had to fly to Baku…

It’s great, of course, that LH44 is thinking about the climate, but with the growing number of races per year and the whole traveling circus that comes with it, we wonder whether you should go to such a crowd for that closing party in another country. to make. Anyway. That’s us.

