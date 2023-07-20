The smart cell phone market is increasingly competitive, and best of all, in this sense, is that not only are American brands in the competition, but also from emerging markets, such as those companies from chinawhich are having an increasing presence in all types of markets worldwide.

Under this framework, canonical telephone companies, such as Apple, Samsung and Motorolahave found a strong competitor in the Chinese brand Xiaomia technological corporation that has announced that it will launch its newest smartphones next August 2023.

This is how it was recently when the popular Chinese brand made public knowledge that it will be next month of August of this 2023 when launch the foldable cell phone Mix Flod 3.

However, it has been reported that, it seems, the long-awaited Xiaomi Mix Flod 3 smartphone It will not be the only smartphone and mobile device that the Asian telephone company makes available to its millions of users.

Xiaomi will scare in August by launching: Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi Pad 2, Pad 6 Max and Mix Fold 3/Photo: screenshot

And it is that, according to the “Digital Chat Station” leaksAt the same time that the Mix Flod 3 is launched this August of this year, Xiaomi has at least 4 new smartphones and mobile devices in the bag.

It is in this way that, in case the leaks are fulfilled, next month of this 2023 Xioami users could buy the Xiaomi Pad 6, the Redmi Pad 2 and the Redmi K60 Ultra.

However, it is contemplated that the Redmi K60 Ultra and the Redmi Pad 2 would be presenting together in a different event than the other two devices of the Chinese brand, predictably before the launch of the Mix Fold 3 and the Pad 6 Max.

The Mix Fold 3, codenamed “babylon”, and Xiaomi’s Pad 6 Max, codenamed “yudi”, would be coming with 67W charging, and are expected to launch with the MIUI 14 operating system based on Android 13. However, it is believed that both mobile devices will continue to be exclusive to the China market.

