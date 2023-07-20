There is very little time left before Oppenheimer’s film is finally released, the next film directed by the acclaimed Christopher Nolan, and obviously some have already been able to see it in advance. And within all the curiosities detected, it can be seen that she would have a relationship with no less than the popular animated series of Nickelodeon, Sponge Bob.

Within the context of the story, and for the project Manhattansome cities were chosen to launch tests of nuclear bombs, places that have allegedly been uninhabited by people, and one of them is precisely the Atoll of Bikini. Name that is directly related to the underwater city where the yellow character lives.

Given this, some think that when the nuclear bomb was dropped, the animals began to mutate within this area, thus having new knowledge such as the ability to speak the language of humans and create different things as if it were our society. For this reason, we have seen in the film of Bob his ability to talk to humans as happened with David hasselhof.

Of course these are simple theories, but it would not be surprising if the creatures in that part of the seabed were mutated by a nuclear bomb, since they even have their own clothes and even interact with animals in their area, for that reason we have also seen creatures like squirrels and even seagulls have discussions with the main characters.

Editor’s note: Fan imaginations are very advanced, but sometimes they kind of get pretty far out of line with reality. Of course, the thought that a bomb fell on them and that is why they can live such unique adventures is something that is not completely denied.