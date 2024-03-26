The wait is getting less and less, on March 28 we will know more details of the Xiaomi electric carthe SU7 becomes a reality and there is even talk of the cost of the first vehicle from the famous technology brand such as smartphones.

The Xiaomi SU7 comes equipped with a 16.1-inch central screen with 3K resolution, and also integrates the Snapdragon 8295 chipa screen for the instrument panel and two additional screens for the second row of seats.

Xiaomi ventures into the automotive industry of electric cars, its SU7 model has been compared with luxury brands such as Tesla and BYD, as well as in the sporty design of Corvette and Audi.

The dimensions of this electric car They are 4.99 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.44 meters high, with a wheelbase of 3 meters.

What is Xiaomi's electric car and how much does it cost? Photo: SPECIAL

The SU7 is a central piece in the company's strategy, which seeks to expand its presence beyond the smartphone market. Its first electric car aims to be among the three luxury vehicles best sellers in ChinaThis was highlighted by Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing.

What is the cost of Xiaomi's electric car?

Xiaomi seeks to enter the premium electric vehicle market not only in China, but also in European countries and surely very soon in Mexico also.

Just as Xiaomi has quickly managed to position itself as one of the preferred brands in smartphones due to its affordable cost and high technology in its devices, it seeks to enter the Automotive industryHowever, as it is a luxury vehicle, it is expected that the SU7 value reach up to 500,000 yuan or less, said the Xiaomi CEO.

This means a value of 1,155,586.50 Mexican pesos, although this Xiaomi electric car is positioned at the level of the Tesla Model 3, Elon Musk's model is currently sold for 881,900 pesos.

The first model of Xiaomi brand electric car It has been boasted by its 800V battery packs with a capacity of up to 101 kWh that allow it to travel up to 800 kilometers on just one charge.

The SU7 has two versions, standard with rear-wheel drive and a 299-horsepower HyperEngine engine and the SU7 Max, which comes equipped with all-wheel drive with two 663-horsepower HyperEngine motors.

Xiaomi's most equipped model reaches a speed of 263 kilometers per hour and has an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.78 seconds. To make a quick comparison, the Tesla Model 3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 6.1 seconds.