Google will eliminate external apps and personalized watch faces from Fitbit smart watches in Europe by June, in line with the DMA.
Recent news in the field of wearable devices may spark some discontent among Fitbit users in the European Union.
Google has announced a significant change regarding the customizations of its smartwatches: starting from June 2024, all third-party applications and watch faces they will be removed from the Fitbit app gallery.
It is worth underlining that no official statement has been released on the matter; However, it emerged in a note published in the Fitbit Help Center that only Fitbit devices in Europe will be affected by the new directives, a move that appears to be a response to the Digital Markets Act.
Ultimatum time
Although the exact reason has not been officially communicated, it seems that behind this sudden change there is the desire to adapt to the “new regulatory requirements” introduced by the European Union with the DMA.
Therefore, starting from June, in Europe it will only be possible to install applications and dials developed by Fitbit and Google.
Until then, European users they will still have the chance to download and install external applications on their smartwatches, which, as confirmed, will continue to work even after removal from the gallery.
Basically, it almost feels like Fitbit owners in Europe have been given an ultimatum to install third-party apps or watch faces before they're deleted from the store.
The affected
These changes affect a wide range of Fitbit devices, including:
- Fitbit Sense 2
- Fitbit Sense
- Fitbit Versa 4
- Fitbit Versa 3
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Fitbit Versa
- Fitbit Ionic
It should be noted that external applications were not available for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 since their launch, limiting themselves to the ability to install watch faces only.
The news does not fail to raise numerous doubts regarding the user experience for Fitbit owners in Europe and whether this could signal the arrival of more stringent technological regulations from the EU in the future.
For now, the only recommendation is to download as many third-party apps and watch faces as you deem necessary for the future as soon as possible, before this restriction goes into effect.
