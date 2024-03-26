Google will eliminate external apps and personalized watch faces from Fitbit smart watches in Europe by June, in line with the DMA.

Recent news in the field of wearable devices may spark some discontent among Fitbit users in the European Union. Google has announced a significant change regarding the customizations of its smartwatches: starting from June 2024, all third-party applications and watch faces they will be removed from the Fitbit app gallery. It is worth underlining that no official statement has been released on the matter; However, it emerged in a note published in the Fitbit Help Center that only Fitbit devices in Europe will be affected by the new directives, a move that appears to be a response to the Digital Markets Act.

Ultimatum time The elimination of external applications is a measure taken to comply with the “new regulatory requirements” of the Digital Markets Act Although the exact reason has not been officially communicated, it seems that behind this sudden change there is the desire to adapt to the “new regulatory requirements” introduced by the European Union with the DMA. See also Destiny beyond the game thanks to Sony: between films, series and books, a clue appears Therefore, starting from June, in Europe it will only be possible to install applications and dials developed by Fitbit and Google.

Until then, European users they will still have the chance to download and install external applications on their smartwatches, which, as confirmed, will continue to work even after removal from the gallery. Basically, it almost feels like Fitbit owners in Europe have been given an ultimatum to install third-party apps or watch faces before they're deleted from the store.