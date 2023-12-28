The Chinese telephony giant Xiaomi launches into the world of EV electric carswith a total investment of 10 billion dollars over the next 10 years. The first model of the Chinese giant is the sedan SU7which will be marketed in 2024 and will have an autonomy of almost 700km.

Xiaomi: from smartphones to cars, with its first electric vehicle called EV SU7. The dimensions of the car are those of one sedanlong just below i five metres (4,997 mm), with a wheelbase of exactly three metres.

Its dimensions include a width of 1,963 mm and a height of 1,440 mmboasting excellent aerodynamics with a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.195. The passenger compartment, in addition to being spacious, is bright thanks to the panoramic glass roof (protected from UV rays) covering an area of ​​5.35 square meters. The machine has a turning circle of 11.4 meters. The trunk has a maximum capacity of 517 litreswith further 105 liters available in the front compartment (frunk).

The car is shaped like a coupe, with a closed front, retractable handles and lidar sensors on the roof. On the side, the beautiful rims stand out two-tone breeds and the “MI” logo in the hubcap, with 19 and 20 inch wheels. It has achieved five stars in safety tests, including those of Euro NCAP, and the Xiaomi Pilot is expected to be introduced in 2025 for level 3 assisted driving.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The Xiaomi SU7 sedan is available in two versions: the SU7 Maxwith all-wheel drive and two engines, and the basic version with one engine 299 HP at the rear, which reaches 100 km/h in 5.28 seconds, with a maximum speed of 210 km/h and a range of 668 km (without specification of battery capacity). A third version could debut by 2024 150 kWh battery and autonomy of 1,200 km.

The SU7 Max, the most performing, has a power of 673 HP / 830 Nm and reaches a maximum speed of 265 km/h, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 10.67 seconds and going from 80 to 120 km/h in 1.61 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h requires 33.3 metres, with Brembo brakes with four pistons and active management of aerodynamics and roll.

The Xiaomi SU7 is based on architecture Modena for electric cars, with a. technology 800 Volts which allows you to recharge 220 km in five minutes and 390 km in 10 minutesexceeding the Tesla Model S by almost double. The 101 kWh battery produced by Catlhas an autonomy of 800 km, 10% higher than the Mercedes-Benz EQS (720 km) and the Tesla Model S (715 km).

HyperOS operating system

The strong point of the Xiaomi SU7 car is its rich technological equipment, inherited from the brand's experience in the smartphone sector. The main operating system, HyperOSaims to offer a smartphone-like experience and fully integrates the smartphone ecosystem Xiaomi productsconnecting to both your phone and smart home appliances.

The minimalist dashboard houses a screen 16.1 inches for infotainment, with the possibility of applying a removable physical control panel.

The center console contains buttons to manage the climate control, fans, spoiler opening and air suspension ride height. The latter work together with front cameras to detect roughness in the road up to 500 metres, anticipating them and adapting to obstacles.

Xiaomi electric car price

The price of the first Xiaomi electric car has not been officially communicated. However, considering the dimensions, performance and rich technological equipment, the starting price of the single motor model could be around 100,000 euros.

On the occasion of the launch of the SU7, Xiaomi presented two special versions of the Xiaomi 14 and of Watch 2 Pro smartwatchavailable in the same Aqua Blue and Verdant Green colors as the machine, and currently offered at the same price as the standard models, at least in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi will be able to produce starting from 2024 150,000 units of electric cars per year, with the aim of doubling volumes in the future. Already at the beginning of 2021 the Chinese giant by voice of the CEO She Jun had announced its entry into the world of EV electric vehicles, and in September 2021 it formalized its commitment by announcing a mega investment of 10 billion in the next 10 years.

In this new business She Jun has created a team dedicated to the development and production of EV vehicles, with the aim, it says, of revitalizing the automotive industry and innovating its potential development. He also bought an autonomous driving technology company named after him Deepmotion Tech. This is because the group has started to focus on building technologies and talent related to the automotive sector.

Who is Xiaomi?

Xiaomi is a Chinese company that designs, develops and sells technological products such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, household appliances and accessories. Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has become one of the largest consumer electronics companies in China and is expanding its presence in other international markets. Xiaomi's new challenge is in the electric car market, with the aim of providing affordable vehicles and with a high level of integrated technology.

