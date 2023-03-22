The Chinese president expressed his satisfaction with this controversial visit to Moscow at a time of maximum tensions due to the war in Ukraine. Xi and his government maintain that China is “neutral” in the conflict and has tried to mediate with its ceasefire agreement, something criticized by Western allies. In addition to the conflict, Putin and Xi have reached several trade agreements that are intended to strengthen relations between their two countries.

Xi Jinping ends his controversial visit to Moscow. A trip that has given to more than one headline and that has made clear the good moment that Sino-Russian diplomatic relations are going through, something to take into account as the conflict in Ukraine is developing and due to the sanctions with the ones that the West has been trying to encircle Russia since the beginning of the war.

The balance for the leaders of the two nations is positive. China maintains that “President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, which has aroused positive responses in the international community,” as confirmed by Asian government spokesman Wang Wenbin.

For the past two days, China has spoken of its proposed ceasefire in Ukraine as “a start” for peace in that country. These points have been welcomed with pleasure by President Vladimir Putin, who has maintained that now “it is only necessary for Ukraine to accept them”.

However, this proposal has been widely criticized by the West on the grounds that it is “biased” and “against the interests of Ukraine.”

In economic matters, the two leaders have strengthened the agreements between Russia and China, capital for the Kremlin if it wants to survive the sanctions of Western countries and the outflow of capital and companies.

Xi, for his part, needs Russian fuel and energy resources so that his country’s economy can continue to grow and Putin is interested in being able to continue maintaining the capital brought in by exports and that the powerful Chinese companies and multinationals take the place of the westerners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. © Sputnik via Reuters

Ukraine’s peace, the central theme of Xi’s visit

Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow is not something new, Russia has been the nation that the Chinese leader has visited the most times since he came to power in 2013. What has been so controversial is the moment, in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, since that from the West it is a way of legitimizing the Russian president internationally and a visible sign that China “supports” him.

However, Chinese official discourse has rejected these claims throughout. Beijing maintains that they are the first nation that has presented a proposal for a ceasefire in the conflict and that they are “neutral” in what happens in that war.

A neutrality that for Washington has a short term due to the fact that the Chinese government has not condemned the invasion at any time and, although it has made calls to de-escalate the conflict, it has shown a more favorable position to defend Russian interests. One proof is that, up to now, he has not communicated with Volodímir Zelenski.

In addition, the document presented by Xi to Putin does not mention at any time the Russian withdrawal from the occupied territories, although it does mention that it is necessary for the Russian sanctions to be withdrawn or for NATO to stop expanding its area of ​​influence in the surrounding areas. of the Russian geopolitical sphere. Issues that the United States does not consider impartial.

The United States and other countries have continued to express concern that China could provide military equipment to complement its purchases of Russian energy resources and the supply of computer chips to keep the Russian economy afloat.

The US newspaper ‘The New York Times’ claimed on Tuesday, March 21, that Russia had bought more than $12 million worth of drones and drone parts from China in the year since the invasion began, citing official data. from Russian customs provided by an unidentified source.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. © Sputnik via Reuters

Fundamental trade agreements for the two countries

Beyond the diplomatic issue, the meeting revolved around economic and trade relations. China has become the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas since the start of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions of NATO allies, something that has served as relief for the Kremlin.

In 2022, supplies through the Siberian Force 2 gas pipeline reached a record 15,500 million cubic meters, which represents an increase of 49% compared to 2021, and it is expected that by 2025 the figure will reach 38,000 million per year.

In addition, among the agreements reached at this meeting is the construction of the Siberian Force 2 gas pipeline, with which Moscow hopes that Chinese imports can multiply. This import of fossil fuels is essential to maintain high levels of growth in the Chinese economy.

In addition to Russian oil and gas, China is interested in Russian agricultural products, timber, seafood or chemical fertilizers. In return, it pays off for Moscow to import electronics and home appliances from Beijing. It is estimated that trade between the two countries could reach 200,000 million dollars this year.

With AP and EFE