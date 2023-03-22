Unambiguous message: “Biofuels and synthetic fuels (e-fuels) are not a viable solution to decarbonise road transport. The full realization of the climate neutrality objectives for this sector, on the other hand, can be achieved through the electrification of vehicles”. This is the conclusion of the analysis published today by Transport & Environment (T&E), which comes at a time when the debate is reopening in Brussels on the role that different technologies and energy vectors could play in the ecological transition.

The study by the environmental organization compares biofuels, e-fuels and the electric caranalyzing greenhouse gas emission factors, efficiency, production volumes (ability to satisfy demand) and the emission of local pollutants.

Biofuels and e-fuels, according to T&E, “they show obvious limitations from several points of view”. Throughout the life cycle, for example, “vehicles powered by these fuels generate higher emissions than electric vehicles”. In addition to creating “tension on the market, by competing with crops for food use”, traditional biofuels also “can release up to 3 times more greenhouse gases compared to fossil diesel”.

“They do not achieve a zero-emissions target”

By contrast, advanced biofuels or biofuels produced from waste and residues “they are able, in theory, to reduce emissions by up to 88% compared to a fossil fuel”. These carriers therefore, “do not achieve a zero-emissions goal” and, observes T&E, “they discount the limited availability of sustainable quantities of the raw materials on which they depend”. Their use, therefore, should be limited to compartments which cannot be easily electrified.

On the emissions front, the rejection of e-fuels is no less clear, “although still non-existent on the market”warns T&E, “they will generate, during their life cycle, 53% more emissions than electric vehicles by 2030, the year in which, according to data from the refining industry, e-fuels will be available at distributors, however coming to represent just 0.4% of the offer”. The electric cars Instead, “already today and with the current energy mix, they allow for a reduction of 69% on average at EU level (and 62% in Italy) of co2 emissions along the life cycle compared with petrol cars”.

Inefficiency problems

Furthermore, biofuels and synthetic fuels “highlight significant efficiency problems, revealing very low overall efficiency from the production process to combustion in an internal combustion engine”. TO equal mileagein particular, powering a car with biofuels or e-fuels “can imply an amount of energy up to five times higher than that required by an electric vehicle”. Another critical aspect “it is the scarce availability of these fuels, a characteristic that jeopardizes their significant use in the decarbonisation of the automotive sector”says T&E.

Today the pure use of advanced biofuels or from waste and residues “it would make it possible to feed just 5% of the Italian vehicle fleet (1.9 million cars), a share that could rise to a maximum of 20% (6.9 million) in 2030 if eni’s estimates were confirmed, which expects to reach a capacity of annual biorefining of 5 million tons of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) at the end of the decade”.

With the same energy and equal mileage, the study notes, “6.9 million electric cars could already be fueled today – compared to current production volumes – and then reach 24 million, or 70% of vehicles in circulation, in 2030. According to data released by their own producers, e-fuels , will constitute, as mentioned, just 0.4% of the fuels available to distributors in 2030″. Their incidence is expected to rise to 3% in 2035 and 16% in 2040.

Limited product availability

Precisely in the face of the limited volumes available, concludes T&E, synthetic fuels could only be used to decarbonise so-called “hard to abbot” sectors such as air and sea transport and would therefore be wasted when used in cars.

Finally, the analysis underlines “the strong impact of biofuels and e-fuels on air quality in cities”.

In fact, during combustion in endothermic engines, both fuels “produce particulate matter (pm) and nitrogen oxide (nox) emission levels that are very similar, if not even higher, than those associated with fossil petrol”. Their use, in other words, “does not make it possible to solve the tragic problem of premature deaths recorded in Italy due to air pollution”.

“While the debate is reopening in the EU on the path towards the end of sale of endothermic cars in 2035, some governments, including the Italian one, would like to preserve the principle of technological neutrality”, underlines Carlo Tritto, policy officer of T&E Italia. “We, on the other hand, believe that it is first of all necessary to apply the principles of realism and the effectiveness of policies. The comparison with biofuels and e-fuels in terms of energy performance, emissions and industrial potential shows how electricity represents the best solution for achieving the decarbonisation objectives more effectively, with lower costs and greater employment potential”adds Tritto.

Electricity is the future

The electric one, therefore reiterates T&E, “is the car of the future”. This is demonstrated by “the announcements of the industry, intent on fully electrifying its production lines often well in advance of the 2035 deadline” and highlighted by “the more than 1,200 billion dollars of investments announced by the car manufacturers for the production of electric cars and batteries”. In a context of greater global competition – marked both by Chinese competitive pressure and by the ability to attract investments from the United States, after the approval of the inflation reduction act – “to adopt confused policies, without a clear direction towards technological solutions better, generates uncertainty”, T&E denounces. The effects of this uncertainty “they affect both consumers, who risk benefiting with delays from economies of scale that would otherwise occur in less time, and international investors, who will prefer to invest in gigafactories and electricity production lines where the market is more receptive”. A a recent transport & environment report has highlighted how this situation is now putting the national and European development of the nascent battery industry at risk which could see two-thirds of production relocated to the states. In light of all this, focusing on scarcely available solutions therefore risks delaying the achievement of the objectives imposed by the climate emergency. “Rearguard battles, when high-impact technological developments are at stake, often turn out to be losers,” he concludes Charles Tritto, policy officer of T&E Italy, “if the government wants to protect automotive jobs, then it must understand that the market is moving towards electricity and must accompany the workforce in that direction, alongside the energy one with a social and employment transition”.