For some years Ford Performance, at least in Europe, has been officially missing. Sure, he supports M-Sport in the WRC by helping the Dovenby Hall team prepare the Puma Rally1s, but always with due detachment. Involved, yes, but not too much. Over the last few hours, however, the top management of the sports section of the Blue Oval brand have opened up to a possible interest in officially returning to Formula 1.

Ford Performance would be in advanced negotiations with Red Bull for the creation of a brand linked to the team’s power units starting from the 2026 season, i.e. when the new rules that will define the new era of the world champion Circus will be introduced.

The negotiations between the parties would be so advanced as to lead some to believe that the agreement could be finalized before next season. At the moment Ford has avoided commenting on the matter, yet has admitted that the increase in popularity – since Liberty Media took control of the top open-wheel championship – has changed the perception of the category itself.

That’s why Ford has now admitted that he cannot ignore the sirens coming from Formula 1. The last time it was officially involved in the world championship Circus dates back to the time when it supplied engines to Jaguar, in the early 2000s. experience with the British team, he preferred to focus on other motorsport realities.

Mark Rushbrook, director of Ford Performance, said that within the sports section of the American House there have been changes of thought and philosophy: “F1 is growing rapidly, both in the United States and globally”.

“What they’ve done well is create great racing and great competition. It’s still the pinnacle, but they’ve been able to reach new audiences with initiatives like Drive to Survive.”

“As a company we participate in competitions for innovation, technology transfer, the learning opportunity, but also for marketing reasons. Certainly the situation has changed and must be taken into consideration”.

Regarding his entry into F1 from 2026, Rushbrook said: “We don’t comment on the speculations, but it’s the same thing for all the series that exist. It’s our responsibility to study them, understand them, and then decide whether or not it makes sense to do them.” .

Another element that makes F1 interesting is the transition to fully sustainable fuel starting from 2026: “Sustainable fuel is something that certainly interests us, but we’re already doing it in other series”.

“The WRC has been predicting this since last year, and it has been a big part of the story and learning for us. The vehicles we sell, in some regions, go electric faster than in others. electricity will catch on much later”.

“We want to be sustainable in what we do as a company, not just making electric cars but also being more sustainable in every way. We support all series switching to more sustainable fuel.”

General Motors, with its Cadillac brand, could get the green light to race in F1 with Andretti as the 11th team. Ford could take impetus from this to enter as well. However, Rushbrook believes GM’s actions aren’t closely tied to Ford’s plans.

Asked if GM’s involvement could have changed anything in Ford’s plans, Rushbrook concluded: “Not necessarily. But it will be interesting to see how the situation develops and if they manage to participate as an 11th team.”