Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet in Beijing today on the opening day of the Olympic Games. The Sino-Russian summit should produce a “joint vision” on international security, according to the Kremlin. The two world leaders are having lunch together.
#Putin #summit #Olympic #Games #opening #day
Mike Pence refutes controversial claim by former boss Donald Trump
It's not often that former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks out against his former boss Donald Trump, but on...
Leave a Reply