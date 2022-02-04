Selena Gomez was interviewed by the British edition of Glamor, a fashion and beauty magazine, where she was asked what her most memorable disaster was. She recalled one night in 2018, in which she attended the met gala. That year, the theme was: Heavenly bodies: fashion and the catholic imagination, and he commented that his stylists had a mistake in the idea they planned.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, they put a little bit of self-tanner on me, and it looked great on me, but as the night went on, it got darker and darker,” said the actress, who today takes the event as a funny anecdote.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez could not stand a comment from a follower and responded with an insult

The artist clarifies that she did not realize what happened during the first hours, until they sent her a photo of the red carpet and she saw her skin color. “When I sat down, I saw a picture of myself and my face was completely orange. And there I was, at this prestigious event. My first thought was: ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Selena Gomez on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. Photo: Fashion sizzle

However, it is not the first time that the composer recounts this moment. During another interview with Vogue magazine, she stated that she thought it would become a meme. “I thought they were going to eat me alive for that, and I decided to have my security team record me going to my car on the run,” she told the vocalist of “999″,“ Dance with me ”and“ De una vez ”.

Selena Gomez and Coldplay prepare video clip

Today, Thursday, February 3, the artists announced that they are producing the video clip of his song “Let somebody go”and they stressed that the launch date will be next Monday the 7th of the same month.

The news was revealed by the British band through a photo on their social networks. Lead singer Chris Martin is seen giving Selena a hug at the recording location, and users speculate that the two will star as a couple.