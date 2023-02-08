New details on upcoming content were offered at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with the Volume 3 of the Expansion Pass. These include the release date, set for February 16, 2023. Volume 4 will follow by the end of 2023.

The next delivery of content include Masha, a new heroine and master carver. According to the information revealed during the Direct, she is able to give various effects to the accessories by exploiting the special properties of minerals.

Also new ones will be added combat challenges rogue-like style in which it will be possible to choose only one character to face waves of enemies. Each victory will grant new heroes and special abilities.

At the end of the presentation trailer for Volume 3, a brief preview of the fourth and final volume was shown, which will see the arrival of a new enemy, apparently.

We remind you that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is on sale at the price of 29.99 euros.