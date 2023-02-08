Canada.- “Half naked” and “agitated” is like the family parents described the bus driver that crashed into the nursery where their children were.

Two children died, while six other children were taken to a hospital in the province of Quebec.

Some parents of family they stopped the driver before the city police arrived Lavalsite where the event occurred, near the city of Montreal in Canada.

“We think this is deliberatebut we don’t know the reason,” he said. Pierre Brochethe Laval police chief for the agency AFP.

One of the parents who helped stop the driver when he got off the bus, explained that They saw it “deliberately running to kindergarten”.

In addition, they added that at the time of submitting him to prevent him from fleeing, he was “hectic” and “half naked” according to witnesses.

“It’s the older children’s class that was affected,” said a mother holding her son.

The nursery is in a dead-end street, and the bus was embedded in a part of the nursery that faces the parking lot.

It was reported by a parent that the driver entered the parking lot and then sped off.

The 51-year-old driver is arrested and it will be determined if he is guilty or not under the crimes of manslaughter and reckless driving. He had no criminal record.