Currently and until September 25th you can get a daily Login Bonus which consists of in-game currency and experience point accelerators. In total we are talking about 900 coins, for a value of about €9 (1,000 coins cost €9.99).

XDefiant – according to the latest rumors – it’s not going very well. Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter would need to attract players to stay afloat and the latest idea from the French company seems to be going in this direction.

Ubisoft’s announcement on XDefiant

The announcement obviously took place via social networks, where the official account of XDefiant wrote: “It’s time to celebrate Season 1! Simply log in every day and the rewards will be added to your account. Thank you for joining us this season!”

The tweet also includes an image which explains in a very clear and simple way how the bonuses are distributed. From the first to the penultimate day there will be coins and then accelerators. On the last day of the event, both bonuses will be accessible.

We also note that this promotion comes right towards the end of the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 betaclearly not a coincidence. Ubisoft is probably trying to attract players who have remained behind in the testing phase of Activision’s shooter, luring them into its free to play game.

We’ll just have to wait and see how things go. If you’re still not sure if you want to try the game, check out our XDefiant review.