Cycling | Plans for Helsinki’s controversial bicycle bridge to be renewed

Cycling|Politicians were on different lines about Munkkiniemenbaana’s biggest controversy. The coalition wanted to return the entire plan to a new preparation.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The preparation of the Munkkiniemi cycle track is progressing, with the exception of the Humallahte cycle bridge. The city environmental board is requesting a new plan on the environmental effects of the bridge. Munkkiniemenbaana is part of Helsinki’s main cycling network from the Espoo border to Mechelininkatu.

Munkkiniemi the preparation of the bike lane is speeding up, except for the controversial Humallahde bike bridge.

On Tuesday, the city environmental committee decided to request a new plan for the bridge solution, which takes better account of the bridge’s environmental effects and the bridge’s appearance. In addition, we want further explanations about possible swimming and leisure opportunities.

According to the board, an example of a beautiful bridge is Seurasaari’s wooden bridge.

The new show will be completed in about a year. At Tuesday’s meeting, the coalition would have wanted to return Munkkiniemenbaana in its entirety back to preparation, but the party remained in the minority.

The majority of the board also wants a functionally better solution for Laajalahdenaukio in Munkkiniemi, which would save the four trees planned to be felled.

Cycling bridge is arranged in front of the Humallahde rocks, so that you don’t have to touch the rock wall.

The now planned Munkkiniemenbaana is the western part of Helsinki’s main cycling network from the Espoo border to Mechelininkatu. Of the total length of 6.5 kilometers of Munkkiniemenbaana, a couple of kilometers have already been built or are under construction.

In addition to the disputed Humallahde bridge, the railway plan aims to make Merikannontie one-way and build a new cycling and pedestrian bridge to Paciuskenkatu in connection with the Munkkiniemen bridge.

Improvements are also planned for Hietaniemenkatu, Hietakannansentie, Oksakoskenpolu and Ritokalliontie.

If the city government approves Baana’s general plan, more detailed street plans will be made for the different sections.

For the hell of it as an alternative to the bridge solution, in the design of Munkkiniemenbaana, the possibility of easing the Seurasaarenti hill towards Paciuskenkatu has also been compared.

Currently, the Seurasaarentien hill is too steep compared to the design guidelines for the trunk line. The design instructions take into account the height of the hill, but also the longitudinal slope of the hill. The Seurasaarenti hill is nine meters high.

The bike path that runs from Paciuskatu via the current Mississipinrait is almost as hilly, but the hill is longer.

Flattening the Seurasaarenti hill would mean building a 3.5-meter-high embankment on the Mississippi Railroad.

If The Seurasaarenti hill would like to be flattened to match the main cycling route, which would mean the construction of an approximately 3.5 meter high embankment and retaining wall. The connection would continue to the Meilahti sports park via a narrow bike path named Mississippirail. The Mississippi Trail would be widened into a two-way bike path.

In the Humallahde bridge alternative, the bike path would go from Humallahde across Seurasaarenti to Oksakoskipolu, and from there on to the Mississippi route.

A comparison of the alternatives showed that the bridge solution would cost about 4.9 million euros more than the embankment of Seurasaarenti, but less trees in the grove area would have to be felled.

In the embankment of the Seura islands, about a third of the trees in the noble tree grove would be lost. There are flying squirrels in the area.

The total price of Munkkiniemenbaana is about 13 million euros.

Cycling The railway network is part of Helsinki’s goal to make the capital a cycling city suitable for all ages. Cycling is classified as part of commuting.

The goal is that the network of cycling paths encourages people to move. This also seems to be happening.

For example, at the Käpylä measuring point of Uudehko Pohjoisbaana, there have been more than three times the number of cyclists compared to the old winding and hilly route.

According to the Helsinki region’s ecocounter calculator The Käpylä measuring point registered 3,500 pedalers on Monday. At the same time, the number of cyclists on the old track averaged 1,000 per day.