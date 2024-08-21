Following yesterday’s announcements at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, Xbox has updated its lineup of previously announced games with release dates scheduled between now and 2025 from internal Xbox Game Studios teams, including Bethesda, Activision, and Blizzard.

The result is a very interesting schedule, with major titles spaced fairly closely together, although the 2025 games obviously don’t have a specific release date yet, making it difficult to know exactly how far apart they are.

This is a schedule that also matches the high-profile releases from Xbox Game Studios’ internal teams planned for Game Pass, as (at least as far as the Ultimate subscription is concerned) all of these games will be launched directly into the catalog.