Following yesterday’s announcements at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, Xbox has updated its lineup of previously announced games with release dates scheduled between now and 2025 from internal Xbox Game Studios teams, including Bethesda, Activision, and Blizzard.
The result is a very interesting schedule, with major titles spaced fairly closely together, although the 2025 games obviously don’t have a specific release date yet, making it difficult to know exactly how far apart they are.
This is a schedule that also matches the high-profile releases from Xbox Game Studios’ internal teams planned for Game Pass, as (at least as far as the Ultimate subscription is concerned) all of these games will be launched directly into the catalog.
A very rich program also for Game Pass
Xbox’s official message states that “It looks like it’s going to be a good time,” with a pretty explicit infographic about Microsoft Gaming’s rather busy schedule of upcoming releases.
With the release dates announced at Gamescom 2024, the schedule for the next few months on the Xbox Game Studios front looks like this, so let’s see the list of upcoming titles:
- World of Warcraft: The War Within – August 26
- Age of Mythology Retold – September 4th
- Towerborne – September 10 (Early Access)
- ARA: History Untold – September 24
- Starfield: Shattered Space – September 30
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – October 8
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – October 25
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – November 19
- Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle – December 9
- Avowed – February 18, 2025
- South of Midnight – 2025
- Doom: The Dark Ages – 2025
- Fable – 2025
The “and more” section implies that the titles in the list represent only a partial list of what is coming in the next few months, and are only those games that have actually already been announced by Microsoft Xbox.
We also remind you that these are only those coming from Xbox Game Studios, including the Bethesda, Activision and Blizzard teams, which are destined to represent the backbone of the Xbox offering and Game Pass Ultimate in the coming period.
