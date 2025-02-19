Ferran Jutglà, witch striker, sealed the team’s pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League, a phase that had only reached once in 2023, scoring a goal at the end of the first part and eliminating the Atalanta ( 1-3), in force champion of the Europa League.

Catalan has been a key piece in this victory, recovering its best version in this season, not being as prolific in figures as others. After the double of the Belgian soccer player Talbi, the Catalan put the icing on the meeting by signing the third goal.

Being an international focus with his performance in the tie, Jutglà recovers prominence after losing his headline in a stretch of the season.

Until now, the Catalan striker adds seven goals and three assists in 38 games, modest figures compared to other years, where his performance was more prominent:

FC Barcelona (2021/2022): 9 official games, he scored 2 goals

Bruges (2022/2023): 44 official matches, managed to score 15 goals and 8 assists.

Bruges (2023/2024): 50 games played, scored 11 goals and 9 assists

In addition to the decrease in goals and assists, Jutglà has experienced a reduction in the minutes played. In the 2023/2024 season, he accumulated 2,655 minutes in 50 games, while in the current 2024/2025 season, he has played 1,804 minutes in 38 games.

Its influence on the game and its ability to mark decisive duels reinforce its importance in the team. With nine titles in ten games, his performance at the Champions League is one more proof that Ferran Jutglà remains a player to take into account.

The Atalanta says goodbye to the Champions League in the phase prior to the round of 16 thanks to the double of Talbi and the goal of Jutglà. While the witch is classified for the Playoff in 24th position.