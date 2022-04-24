The Gamers Nexus YouTube channel has released a video in which it shows the disassembly of an Xbox Series X Development Kitto the delight of technology enthusiasts who also like to learn about processing tools.

Why was the dev kit taken apart? Simple: Microsoft it banned it at the hardware level, so it became completely useless for running games, despite numerous attempts made.

The only option available to make it productive, let’s say, was to make a movie to show the inside, unless there are alternative access systems that the YouTube channel does not know.

The unit was purchased in aonline auction. Steve Burke has dedicated himself to the disassembly, who has come to show all the internal components of the kit, applauding the excellent assembly done by Microsoft, as well as the goodness of the internal components, between the 40GB of memory and a very powerful cooling system.

As expected, the dev kit is very different from the Xbox Series X found in stores, because it meets the needs of developers, which are different from those of gamers.