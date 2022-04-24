Feature Race nothing short of daring in F2 in Imola. At the start Jack Doohan got off to a bad start from third place and suddenly swerved to the right. Dennis Hauger, who had a better start, arrived in acceleration and the contact between the two tires on even wheels led to the breaking of both suspensions with Doohan and Hauger already knocked out

The slow motion starts festival was completed from the front row, Juri Vips and Ayumu Iwasa skated a lot and so it was Roy Nissany, who started sixth, to take the lead. The second gift to the DAMS driver was served by Vips, who lost control of the car prepared by Hitech at the exit of Villeneuve.

The entrance to the Safety Car it was a perfect assist for those who had the option tires, namely Nissany, Iwasa, Pourchaire and Boschung, and a blow to all those who instead had the first, who were not able to take advantage of the ‘free’ pit stop under the Safety Car regime .

Jehan Daruvala He thus found himself leader ahead of Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson, with Felipe Drugovich in fourth position. The final twist was served by Nissany himself, who had to limit himself to bringing the car to the finish line to win once all the other drivers had earned the way to the pits to make the stop.

And instead the pilot in orbit Williams returned to the pits with the car damaged and the wing folded due to off the track after the Rivazza-2a very serious mistake on the part of Nissany who trashed the victory by delivering it to Theo Pourchaire, unlucky up to now and finally rewarded by good luck.

The last thrill was given by Liam Lawson, who ended up against the barriers in the climb after the Mineral Waters. The race ended under the Safety Car regime, with Drugovich and the drivers who had yet to stop sadly forced to enter the pits aware that they would have rejoined the rear of the group. On the podium also Enzo Fittipaldi and Ralph Boschung, with points Clement Novalak, Ayumu Iwasa, Frederik Vesti, Logan Sargeant, David Beckmann, Jehan Daruvala and Felipe Drugovich. Thanks to the second victory of the season in a Feature Race after the one obtained in Bahrain Pourchaire, pupil of Frederic Vasseur team principal of Alfa Romeo, is the new championship leader.