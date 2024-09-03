Permanent residence of USAalso known as the Green Card, is one of the most coveted documents worldwide due to the benefits and permits it offers to a foreigner living in said territory.

Although the process of obtaining a Green Card It can be comprehensive, it is a very important step for people who want to establish themselves in the United States legally.

If you are interested in this important immigration document, here at Debate we share with you how you can get the Green Card more easily and what are the requirements you have to meet.

Remember that the main categories to apply for the permanent residence of USA are as follows:

Job

This option is available to people who have a job offer in the United States, although you must demonstrate that you have specific skills. The company must file the petition on your behalf.

Political asylum

If you were accepted as political asylum in the United States, you can apply for a Green Card after one year, although you must prove that you still meet all the asylum requirements.

Family

If you have a close relative who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, they may be able to sponsor you. However, you must provide strong proof of your relationship, such as marriage or birth certificates.

Refugee

If you are a refugee in the North American country, you can apply for a Green Card one year later.

Visa Lottery

This program allows some countries to participate in a lottery for U.S. permanent residency, although eligibility is based on country of origin and meeting educational or work experience requirements.

Once you have established your eligibility, you must complete Form I-485, which is the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, if you are in the United States.

Remember that it is very important to have all the necessary documents, such as a passport, birth certificates and proof of family relationship or employment.