Yamato Video announced that Oshi no Ko will be released on ANIME GENERATIONthematic channel of Amazon Prime Video. At the moment the company has not released any further information about it, so we do not know when the series will debut on the streaming platform.

Pending further information there is that ANIME GENERATION It is the channel of Amazon Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese animation. It will be possible to register free for the first 7 daysafter which the cost for registration will be €4.99 per month.

Source: Yamato Video Street Facebook