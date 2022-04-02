The situation of Xbox Series X seems to be improving in the US, where the Microsoft console appears to be available in larger quantities for a few days now, so much to have climbed the sales charts of Amazon for some stretches this week.

Xbox Series X has been available for long stretches on Amazon, GameStop and other retailers, which is strange, considering the current situation in which next gen consoles are on the market. We speak in particular of Xbox Series X, of course, since Xbox Series S emerges from a less complicated production process and is always more available than its older sister.

In the current market situation, the main problem is the supply, which never manages to support the demand, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 production lagging behind what users would like. In this absolute scarcity of next-gen consoles, what has emerged in recent days is a significant increase in presence for Xbox Series X, which suggests some change in terms of production, at least as regards the Microsoft console.

In these days, instead of disappearing within a few minutes, Xbox Series X in the USA has been available for several hours and even days, which has led it to occupy the top of the ranking of the best-selling products on Amazon USA, some that had never happened before.

We will then see if this situation will also have repercussions in terms of American and global sales of Xbox Series X, but in the meantime there is a positive trend on this front. On the other hand, we have seen PS5 beaten by Xbox Series X | S in February sales also in Europe, territory where the Sony console usually has a considerable advantage, after the same result recorded in the same month in the USA.

In fact, the difference in sales in this period is still linked exclusively to the availability of the consoles on the market, given that the demand is still higher than the offer and therefore the consoles are usually in a constant sold-out state.