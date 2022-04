Photojournalist Maksim Levin, missing since the 13th, in the Kiev region| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

The body of Ukrainian photojournalist Maksim Levin, who had disappeared while working in northern Kiev, was found by police on Friday, the Ukrainian Institute of Mass Media reported on Saturday. “According to preliminary information, Maxim Levin was murdered by members of the Russian armed forces,” said the organization, which credited the information to the State Attorney General’s Office.

The photojournalist’s body was in the town of Huta Mezyhirska, north of Kiev. Maksim Levin, who was born in 1981, was a photographer who collaborated with Ukrainian and international media, including the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies, and the British broadcaster BBC.

On the 13th, the photojournalist disappeared in the same region where his body was found. Levin was there to document the flight of civilians in the face of advancing Russian forces, along with fellow photojournalist Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has not been heard from since. The death of the press professional will be investigated by the Vyshgorod District Prosecutor’s Office. He leaves a wife and four children, all minors.