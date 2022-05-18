One of three former Minneapolis police officers facing trial in the death

George Floyd He pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Thomas Lane was convicted in February on federal charges of violating the civil rights of George Floyd.an African American whose murder in May 2020 sparked protests in the United States.

Lane, a white police officer, was scheduled to stand trial next month in Minnesota on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Instead, he pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, a court spokesman said.

The official cause of death of George Floyd was cardiorespiratory arrest, after the police abuse of which he was a victim.

The other two officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were convicted in February on federal charges and will go on trial on June 13 on state charges.

Derek Chauvin, the most senior officer on the scene who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 10 minutes to death, was sentenced to 22 years in prison last year.

Under the plea agreement, Lane will spend three years in federal prison, a court spokesman said.

The sentence will be paid simultaneously with the federal charges received in another sentence, whose date has not been established.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck in an event that triggered a wave of protests and racial riots in the United States, unprecedented since the assassination of Martin Luther King in the late 1960s.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and Efe.

