For some months now it has been announced that there would be a price increase for Xbox Game Passas well as the elimination of the named “For Console” to now be called “Standard”which would not only have the price we already know, but would remove some essential features. That is precisely no longer receiving titles from day one, and referring to others in the catalog of Microsoft which now include Bethesdaand now that it has been officially released, there is one detail that many players did not take very well.

The new Game Pass Standard has left out some of the strongest titles like Starfield, Diablo IV, Hellblade 2, Age of Mythology Retold and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3These games are not available to subscribers of this plan, which has caused surprise and disappointment among many players.

According to data from Xboxthis new plan has 137 fewer games compared to the Game Pass Ultimate, which offers 508 titles. Game Pass Standard currently has 371 games in its catalog, which represents a more limited offering for users looking for a greater variety of titles.

In addition to the lack of day one releases, other recent games are also not part of the new plan’s catalog. Titles such as Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Flock, Dungeons Of Hinterberg and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will not be available to subscribers of Game Pass Standard.

It goes without saying that when he was Game Pass for console it did have all these games and those that were released. But now it has a price of 220 Mexican pesos, adding that those who have already paid for their service will still receive the first-day releases, but when the renewal is made it will automatically change to the aforementioned plan, forcing them to switch to Ultimatepaying now 300 MXN.

Via: Gamesradar

Author’s note: The price increase was bound to happen no matter what, but it’s very sad that they’re removing the day one games to force users to buy the most expensive package. We’ll have to wait and see how it’s received.