As reported by the insider Klobrille on Twitter, Software ID published well 30 job advertisements to hire new developers who will collaborate on new projects, described as “Triple A action-FPS single player“.

Among the open positions we find those as Gameplay Designer, Lead AI Programmer, Level Designer, Producer and Combat Designer, the latter already spotted online in February.

The description changes based on the job posting. For example, Gameplay Designer is talking about making “industry-leading weapons, AI, progression systems and game mechanics for triple A single player action-FPS games.” Familiarity with the latest ID Software titles is required in most cases, including DOOM and DOOM Eternal.

It seems therefore that ID Software is arming itself for the next projects. Among these there could very well be new DOOM and Quake games, among the most obvious hypotheses, but we cannot exclude a priori an unreleased IP or a new Hexen, a series that is particularly dear to Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft.

Staying on the subject, The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics are also hiring new staff to work on the exclusive Xbox Perfect Dark.