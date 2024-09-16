For a few days now, several Xbox users have been reporting problems to get some old ones going Backward Compatibility Games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and this is now officially recognized by Microsoft, which reported that a solution is ready and coming soon.
That this issue needs to be resolved soon is clear from the fact that this fix appears to be available now for Xbox program members. Insiderand it seems to work, so in the next few days the solution should be made available to everyone through an official update to the console software.
The issue does not yet have a precise explanation, but in the last few days there have been an increase in cases of players trying to install a backwards compatible game from disc they end up with a generic error that says “problems detecting this content”.
However, there is another solution that can be used immediately
The bug This was brought to Microsoft’s attention, and they have in fact already developed a solution, which will likely only require a few additional hours or days of testing before being released.
Confirmation of this comes from the notes of a recent update dedicated to Xbox Insiders, in which we can also read a passage mentioning the fix for an issue where Xbox 360 or original Xbox games could not be installed due to an issue detecting the content.
While waiting for the patch to be made available to everyone, there is still another solution to be able to use, a sort of temporary workaround that still seems to work correctly: as explained by Microsoft developer “OscarK” on the ResetEra forum, it seems that it is necessary to enable Autoplay of the discs from the options.
The path to follow is Settings > Devices & Connections > Disk > Read Disks Automatically. This setting should temporarily fix the problem, but there is an official fix coming soon, in case it isn’t already available.
