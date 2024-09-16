For a few days now, several Xbox users have been reporting problems to get some old ones going Backward Compatibility Games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and this is now officially recognized by Microsoft, which reported that a solution is ready and coming soon.

That this issue needs to be resolved soon is clear from the fact that this fix appears to be available now for Xbox program members. Insiderand it seems to work, so in the next few days the solution should be made available to everyone through an official update to the console software.

The issue does not yet have a precise explanation, but in the last few days there have been an increase in cases of players trying to install a backwards compatible game from disc they end up with a generic error that says “problems detecting this content”.