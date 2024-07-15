Last July 10th of this year, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) in an excellent defense of the rights of a minor who is entitled to alimonyconfirmed the previous ruling of the Toluca Regional Chamber of the TEPJF, by which withdrew the Certificate of Majority to be considered Federal Deputy Elected by the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) to C. Jorge Alberto Carballo Gutierrezwho turned out winner by popular vote for him Federal District 23 of the State of Mexicowith header in Lerma de Villadaand additionally, determined that his place as Federal Deputy will be occupied by the alternate candidate José Luis Hernández Pérez, who will be sworn in starting next September 1st.

This factual situation arises from the fact that C. Jorge Alberto Carballo Gutiérrez had not fulfilled his obligations as a food debtor in a timely manner in favor of his youngest daughterso the ex wife of the aforementioned candidate, Karina Castillo Ramos, filed a civil suit to which a sentence was handed down condemning him to pay for the same, and before the omissionwas Registered in the Registry of Alimony Debtors of the State of Mexico since 2021. That, without losing sight of the fact that There is a criminal complaint for Domestic Violence.

Let us remember that according to the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescentsmodified since May 2023, A Registry of Delinquent Alimony Debtors was createdcalled National Registry of Alimony Obligations (RNOA)and it is established in the same law, that the people registered in the same, They lose their rights to be elected to popularly elected positionsAdditionally, the National Electoral Institute (INE) had issued criteria to the effect that a person who is in arrears with alimony and registered in said registry could not be proposed for election to a directly elected position starting in 2020.

However, the C. Jorge Alberto Carballo Gutierrezdespite not being up to date with his alimony obligations, registered as a candidate for the PVEM, a party that did not oppose and participated in the race, winning by a large majority. The situation seems complex, but in reality it is not. C. Jorge Alberto Carballo Gutierrezdid not have the right to appear in the election at the time of registering as a candidate, and yet, let us assume that due to human error, he was allowed to participate, but the PVEM knew that he did not have the Certificate of Non-Debtor of Alimony issued by the State of Mexico. Thus, he won.

And the loser asserted the argument that he had no right and the Superior Court confirmed the reasoning: Subsequent compliance does not remedy the previous impediment. I wonder if the candidate should have been removed and the PVEM punished for nominating an ineligible one? Since the sentence states that the only loser is the candidate. His substitute will be a deputy, and the PVEM did not suffer any consequences.

