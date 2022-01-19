How many will there be Xbox Game Studios after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard? The official figure is 32 nominal, but for the insider Klobrille the total number of teams able to develop a video game from scratch under Microsoft is more than sixty.

Klobrille is not giving the numbers, but has simply unbundled the internal teams to single studies, obtaining a total obviously higher than that obtained by adding mere names. For example, PlayGround Games is known to have two internal teams, while Blizzard has more than nine internal teams, all working on different projects.

Klobrille: “I am getting a lot of questions about the Xbox Games Studios tally including those from Activision Blizzard. The answer is … very complex. For the sake of clarity they can be reduced to 32+, but the real number is much higher. For example, Blizzard is counted as a single studio in this total.

But Blizzard has approximately 5,000 employees with more than nine in-house studios, more than all XGS and Bethesda studios combined. There are also studios like PlayGround and Arkane represented by a logo, but which are split into two unique studios with different designs.

Also, issue 32+ ignores mobile, support and service studies for multiplayer titles like Demonware, Playfab or Digital Legends. If we count the “teams that can make their own games,” the real number of Xbox studios is over sixty.“

Of course, referring only to the names of the studios is much more convenient, because otherwise the situation would become a bit complicated for all publishers and every time we talk about it we would have to make some distinctions, often not too immediate. For example, it is well known that many PlayStation Studios are also made up of multiple teams capable of working on independent projects, such as Insomniac or Naughty Dog, as well as larger ones from other publishers, such as EA’s BioWare.