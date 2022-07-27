One says that he “plays no role in the incident” and the other “is so through it that he no longer sees it.” The two Zeeland suspects of throwing Hakim Mutyaba into the water (who drowned) explain their role in the fatal incident of 17 July in Ghent in different ways. The council chamber in Amsterdam has already approved the surrender of one of the two suspects to Belgium today.

In the early morning of Sunday 17 July, Hakim (53) was thrown into the water at Lousbergkaai in Ghent over the fence of a bridge. The man could not swim and drowned. The suspects – who should be on camera images – fled when they saw that Hakim did not resurface. The incident happened after a night out at the Ghent parties. The suspects and the victim probably met there.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 25, from Goes were quickly arrested in the Netherlands in the following days. The 25-year-old was arrested one day after the drama, the 23-year-old came forward two days later.



The 25-year-old does not oppose his surrender to Belgium. According to his lawyer, ‘it all went differently than described in the media’. Various newspapers reported that Hakim, who is originally from Uganda but had lived in Belgium for years, was thrown ‘jonassend’ (arms and legs) into the water.

,,Let me put it this way: I even had to explain to him what Jonassen is. My client says he is not involved in the incident, I want to leave it at that for now,” said lawyer Schönfeld. The lawyer says little that the incident would be on cameras. “Have you seen the pictures, I haven’t seen them. This is what my client says.”

The 25-year-old does not oppose surrender because he does not think that his pre-trial detention in the Netherlands will be suspended quickly, given the seriousness of the events, if he opposes surrender in a weeks-long procedure. So he’d better go to Belgium to get the procedure started there.

The 23-year-old suspect is resisting surrender. According to the lawyer who assists him in those proceedings, mainly ‘to relax’. “That’s better than sitting in some dilapidated cell in Belgium,” said lawyer Woltring. “He was really shocked, is completely through it, so much that he really didn’t see life anymore.”

His words show that his client does attribute a role to the fatal incident. “There was no arguing or anything, on the contrary. They were kidding and laughing and drinking.” According to Woltring, the whole incident seems like a joke that got completely out of hand. “I think the victim first tried to push my client or the other suspect into the water and then he was thrown into the water himself. Unfortunately with terrible consequences. And why did they flee? Well…”

The court heard today the surrender of the 25-year-old suspect. It is not yet clear when exactly he will be handed over, but that will be within ten days. “We have agreed to surrender,” says lawyer Schönfeld. “Everything is according to the rules. My client says he has nothing to fear.”

The 23-year-old’s rendition may take some time. The court in Amsterdam must decide on this within sixty days.

