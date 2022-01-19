Security policy Minister of Defense Kaikkonen: “The West is very concerned about the situation in Ukraine”

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen considers it possible that the security situation in Europe will deteriorate further.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen According to (Central), there are dark clouds in the sky of international politics and there is wind in world politics, but the borders of Finland are calm.

“Yes, we are closely monitoring what is happening in our immediate area. It also applies to the Baltic Sea region, ”he says.

“In general, it can be said that the security situation is more tense than before. The West is very concerned about the situation in Ukraine. “

All things according to him, the only sensible way out of the tense situation is through negotiations and diplomacy.

On a positive note, he sees the United States and Russia planning to resume talks on Friday.

“Hopefully this road will lead in a more stable direction, but it must also be said that even worse scenarios cannot be completely ruled out here.”

Swedish is in recent days transferred more military force To Gotland, which has told us about the tense situation, especially in the southern part of the Baltic Sea. In any case, Sweden is more open than Finland in communicating how to increase or increase military readiness.

Kaikkonen understands Swedish operations.

“Gotland’s location is strategically important and, of course, central to Sweden, and it is an important island for the entire Baltic Sea. Sweden has been restoring its defense capabilities to Gotland in the past and is now making its own moves, ”says Kaikkonen.

“Sweden certainly wants to show that it is awake and shows that it is defending Gotland and its own country anyway. That, I think, was the question. ”

Have you been in touch with the Swedish Minister of Defense? To Peter Hultqvist from the point of view of the matter?

“We are constantly, you can say almost weekly, connected. This Swedish activity did not come as a surprise to us. ”

Has Gotland been discussed separately?

“Our Defense Administration and the Defense Forces are in daily contact, and the interaction is good and information is exchanged. The discussions between Mr Hultqvist and the undersigned will not go into further detail in public, but we will keep each other informed. ”

All things according to tp-utva [tasavallan presidentti ja valtioneuvoston ulko- ja turvallisuuspoliittinen ministerivaliokunta] has discussed the security situation last year, but he cannot say more about it because the responsibility for information is elsewhere.

There have been other discussions in the state leadership, but Kaikkonen does not want to tell more about them either.

“Unfortunately, I cannot go into detail about all the discussions that have taken place, but in general it can be said that the situation in Finland is being closely monitored.”

Is there for example, preparedness has been discussed in the defense administration?

“It is our practice for the Defense Forces to regulate their level of preparedness according to the situation and need, but we have not been in the habit of communicating this in greater detail. There is as much awake as needed. If any very significant changes are made in addition to the normal regulation, it will probably be announced. ”

For example, have the vacations of key personnel been interfered with or were emergency units relocated abnormally?

“The Defense Forces will inform about these, but no major changes have been made.”

Lately is in the public domain reported on the special hooking of a Russian cargo plane through Finnish airspace. Everyone is calm about it.

“That plane, like other civilian traffic, was under Air Force surveillance. The plane itself flew in accordance with civil regulations and to the best of my knowledge did not violate any applicable regulations or ordinances. The actual reconnaissance machines are very different from that of the Boeing 747. ”

On Monday, Helsingin Sanomat published a statement on support for NATO membership HS-Gallup. According to it, support for NATO membership has risen slightly and opposition to membership has fallen sharply and, for the first time, below 50 per cent.

Kaikkonen says that he was not very surprised by the result.

“I thought the lively NATO debate might also show up in opinion polls. The debate will probably continue in the future. We have a good and close partnership with NATO, as well as Sweden. It has served our needs well, and no special sudden movements are planned. ”